Stock market today: Shares of Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Limited have been in an uptrend after the announcement of Q3 results 2024. The multi-care hospital declared its Q3FY24 results on Saturday last week. In its Q3 results 2024 , Yatharth Hospital declared a 39 percent YoY rise in PAT (Profit After Tax) whereas the operational revenue of the company surged 21 percent in this time.

After such robust numbers, stock market investors responded strongly when the market opened on Monday. Yatharth Hospital shares opened upside on Monday and went on to touch a new lifetime high during Monday deals. However, the bull run didn't end on Monday only.

Yatharth Hospital shares extended the post-results rally and went on to touch a new high of ₹471.40 apiece on NSE on Tuesday session. So, the multi-chain hospital stock has been touching new highs for two days in a row.

In Q3 results 2024, the multi-care hospital chain reported revenue from operations at ₹166.80 crore, logging a 21 percent YoY rise against the Q3FY23 revenue from operation of ₹137.50 crore. On a sequential basis, the company reported a marginal rise of 3 percent in operational revenue.

In the first nine months of the current financial year, the hospital chain reported total revenue from operations at ₹492.60 crore, recording 31 percent YoY against the total operational revenue of ₹376.50 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Yatharth Hospital's Q3 EBITDA came at ₹46.4 crore, which is 29 percent higher YoY than Q3FY23 EBITDA of ₹36.1 crore. On a QoQ basis, the company's EBITDA grew at 2 percent.

In the first nine months of the financial year 2023-24, the company reported an EBITDA of ₹133.4 crore, which stood at ₹95.3 crore in the first nine months of the previous financial year. So, the company's EBITDA in the first nine months of the current fiscal grew at 40 percent YoY.

The company's PAT in Q3FY24 stood at ₹29.5 crore, logging a YoY rise of 39 percent against Q3FY23 PAT of ₹21.3 crore. On a QoQ basis, the company's EBITDA grew 7 percent.

In the first nine months of the current fiscal, the company's PAT stood at ₹76.1 crore, growing 57 percent YoY against the PAT of ₹48.4 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

