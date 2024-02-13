Stock market today: Yatharth Hospital share price extends post-Q3 results 2024 rally. Hits record high
Q3 results 2024: Yatharth Hospital shares surge after announcing Q3FY24 results with a 39% YoY rise in PAT and 21% surge in operational revenue
Stock market today: Shares of Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Limited have been in an uptrend after the announcement of Q3 results 2024. The multi-care hospital declared its Q3FY24 results on Saturday last week. In its Q3 results 2024, Yatharth Hospital declared a 39 percent YoY rise in PAT (Profit After Tax) whereas the operational revenue of the company surged 21 percent in this time.
