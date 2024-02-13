 Stock market today: Yatharth Hospital share price extends post-Q3 results 2024 rally. Hits record high | Mint
Active Stocks
Tue Feb 13 2024 15:44:15
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 137.90 0.36%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 406.60 -0.06%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 713.10 0.73%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,394.00 0.25%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 511.80 2.07%
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stock market today: Yatharth Hospital share price extends post-Q3 results 2024 rally. Hits record high
Back Back

Stock market today: Yatharth Hospital share price extends post-Q3 results 2024 rally. Hits record high

 Asit Manohar

Q3 results 2024: Yatharth Hospital shares surge after announcing Q3FY24 results with a 39% YoY rise in PAT and 21% surge in operational revenue

Stock market today: Yatharth Hospital share price today hit a lifetime high for the second straight session (Photo: Courtesy Yatharth Hospital website)Premium
Stock market today: Yatharth Hospital share price today hit a lifetime high for the second straight session (Photo: Courtesy Yatharth Hospital website)

Stock market today: Shares of Yatharth Hospital and Trauma Care Services Limited have been in an uptrend after the announcement of Q3 results 2024. The multi-care hospital declared its Q3FY24 results on Saturday last week. In its Q3 results 2024, Yatharth Hospital declared a 39 percent YoY rise in PAT (Profit After Tax) whereas the operational revenue of the company surged 21 percent in this time.

After such robust numbers, stock market investors responded strongly when the market opened on Monday. Yatharth Hospital shares opened upside on Monday and went on to touch a new lifetime high during Monday deals. However, the bull run didn't end on Monday only. 

Also Read: Vibhor Steel Tubes IPO gets fully subscribed: GMP, review, subscription, other details. Apply or not?

Yatharth Hospital shares extended the post-results rally and went on to touch a new high of 471.40 apiece on NSE on Tuesday session. So, the multi-chain hospital stock has been touching new highs for two days in a row.

Yatharth Hospital Q3 results 2024

In Q3 results 2024, the multi-care hospital chain reported revenue from operations at 166.80 crore, logging a 21 percent YoY rise against the Q3FY23 revenue from operation of 137.50 crore. On a sequential basis, the company reported a marginal rise of 3 percent in operational revenue. 

In the first nine months of the current financial year, the hospital chain reported total revenue from operations at 492.60 crore, recording 31 percent YoY against the total operational revenue of 376.50 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Yatharth Hospital's Q3 EBITDA came at 46.4 crore, which is 29 percent higher YoY than Q3FY23 EBITDA of 36.1 crore. On a QoQ basis, the company's EBITDA grew at 2 percent. 

In the first nine months of the financial year 2023-24, the company reported an EBITDA of 133.4 crore, which stood at 95.3 crore in the first nine months of the previous financial year. So, the company's EBITDA in the first nine months of the current fiscal grew at 40 percent YoY.

The company's PAT in Q3FY24 stood at 29.5 crore, logging a YoY rise of 39 percent against Q3FY23 PAT of 21.3 crore. On a QoQ basis, the company's EBITDA grew 7 percent. 

In the first nine months of the current fiscal, the company's PAT stood at 76.1 crore, growing 57 percent YoY against the PAT of 48.4 crore in the corresponding period in the previous fiscal.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Asit Manohar
Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 13 Feb 2024, 02:27 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App