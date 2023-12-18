Stock market today: Yes Bank shares hit 52-week high. Buy, hold or book profit?
Stock market today: Yes Bank shares today opened upside and went on to hit new 52-week high of ₹23 apiece on NSE
Stock market today: Yes Bank shares have been in uptrend for near one month. However, it seems that the private bank stock is still not in mood to stop its rally. Yes Bank share price today opened upside and went on to climb to a new 52-week peak of ₹23 per share levels on NSE, logging an intraday gain of near 5 per cent during Monday stock market deals.
