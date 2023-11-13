Stock market today: Yes Bank shares jump 6% after NPA portfolio update. Experts see more upside
Yes Bank share price today opened flat and went on to hit intraday high of ₹19.50 per share levels on NSE, logging near 6% intraday gain during Monday deals
Stock market today: Despite weak market sentiments, Yes Bank shares are attracting strong buying interest during Monday deals. After opening flat during early morning session on Monday, Yes Bank shares attained bull trend all of a sudden and touched intraday high of ₹19.50 per share on NSE, logging near 6 per cent rise from its close price of ₹18.40 on NSE during Muhurat trading session on Sunday.
