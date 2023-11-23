Yes Bank shares rebound after falling three days in a row. Key levels to watch
Yes Bank share price today is in the range of ₹18.50 to ₹22 per share, say stock market experts
Stock market today: Yes Bank shares have been in uptrend after Diwali 2023. On the following session post-Muhurat trading, Yes Bank shares opened flat but soon witnessed sharp upside movement when it informed Indian stock market bourses about receipt of ₹120 crore fro sale of NPA portfolio to JC Flowers ARC. After that the private lender stock has been bouncing back strongly after profit booking trigger.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started