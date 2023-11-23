Hello User
Next Story
Yes Bank shares rebound after falling three days in a row. Key levels to watch

Asit Manohar

  • Yes Bank share price today is in the range of 18.50 to 22 per share, say stock market experts

Yes Bank shares have been in uptrend post-Diwali Muhurat trading as Dalal Street has gone bullish after private lender's positive update on NPA portfolio sale to JC Flowers ARC.

Stock market today: Yes Bank shares have been in uptrend after Diwali 2023. On the following session post-Muhurat trading, Yes Bank shares opened flat but soon witnessed sharp upside movement when it informed Indian stock market bourses about receipt of 120 crore fro sale of NPA portfolio to JC Flowers ARC. After that the private lender stock has been bouncing back strongly after profit booking trigger.

Mainting its uptrend further, Yes Bank share price today bounced back again after falling for three straight sessions. Yes Bank share price today opened upside and went on to hit intraday high of 19.95 apiece on NSE, logging near 3 per cent rise from its Wednesday close of 19.20 per share levels.

According to stock market experts, Yes Bank share price is looking positive on chart pattern and positive update on NPA portfolio is providing support at lower levels. They said that Yes Bank share has support placed at 18.50 apiece levels whereas it is facing immediate resistance at 22 per share levels. They said that on breadching this immediate resistance, it may go up to 25 apiece in near term whereas in mid term, it may go up to 28 to 30 per share levels.

Why Yes Bank share price is skyrocketing?

On why Yes Bank share price is in bull trend, Avinash Gorakshkar, Head of Research at Profitmart Securities said, "Yes Bank shares have been uptrend after it infomed Indian exchanges about receipt of 120 crore from sale of NPA portfolio to JC Flowers ARC. This is a big positive update and stock market investors have gone bullish after thsi update."

Yes Bank share price target

On important levels that Yes Bank shareholders should know, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, “Yes Bank shares have immediate support placed at 18.50 apiece levels and on upper side, Yes Bank share price has hurdle placed at 22 apiece levels. So, those who have Yes Bank shares in portfolio, they are advised to hold the scrip maintaining stop loss below 18.50 levels. On breaching resistance at 22 per share levels, Yes Bank shares may go up to 25 per share levels in short term. However, in medium term, the stock may go up to 28 to 30 per share levels provided it sustains above 22 for some sessions."ntain

Yes Bank news

In its exchange filing after Diwali 2023, Yes Bank said, "This is with reference to our earlier disclosure pertaining to Sale of NPA Portfolio to JC Flowers ARC on December 17, 2022. In this regard, the Bank would like to inform that it has received a redemption amounting to ~INR 120 crores from a single trust in the Security Receipts Portfolio. Since the net amount (redemption quantum, in excess of the underlying carrying value of the trust), is more than the materiality threshold as prescribed under the amended Listing Regulations, the said event, is being hereby disclosed under Regulations 30 of Listing Regulations."

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decision.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Asit Manohar

Chief Content Producer at Live Mint Digital Team
