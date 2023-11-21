Stock market today: Yes Bank shares rebound after profit booking. Experts see 20% upside in short term
Yes Bank shares bounced back in early morning deals on Tuesday after profit booking trigger on Monday
Stock market today: After profit booking trigger during Monday deals, Yes Bank share price today witnessed strong buying interest among stock market bulls. Yes Bank shares today opened with an upside gap at ₹20.30 per share levels on NSE and went on to hit intraday high of ₹20.45 apiece, regaining its 10-month higher levels, which it has climbed last week.
