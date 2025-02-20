Indian stock market: Despite weakness in the Indian stock market, as many as 14 stocks listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) hit upper circuit limits in Thursday's trading session.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, Orient Technologies, Indo Tech Transformers, Madhucon Projects, Avalon Technologies, Veritas India, Meera Industries, Ken Financial Services, Sungold Capital, Jyothi Infraventures, Vega Jewellers, Marsons Limited were among the stocks that hit upper circuit limits today, February 20.

Meanwhile, only four stocks listed on the BSE hit lower circuit limits today.

Stock market today Indian markets ended in the red again, with selling pressure in financial and IT stocks pulling down the key indices, despite gains in metal and real estate sectors.

The Nifty 50 closed the session with a slight decline of 0.08 per cent, settling at 22,913, while the Sensex dropped 0.26 per cent from Wednesday's closing, ending at 75,736.

The Nifty Midcap 100 index ended the session with a 1.30% increase, closing at 51,163 points, while the Nifty Smallcap 100 index saw a slightly higher rise of 1.43%, finishing at 15,747 points.

“Nifty ended marginally lower at 22,913 level (-0.1%), amid mixed global cues. US markets gained on Tuesday with the S&P 500 closing at a record high for the second-straight day. Asian markets declined as U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposed tariffs and Federal Reserve’s stance of keeping rate cuts on hold in the near term, weighed on investor sentiments. Minutes of the FOMC’s latest policy meeting released on Wednesday suggested that Trump's trade policies could keep the inflation rate above Fed’s target, reinforcing its patient approach towards future rate cuts. Broader market indices continued to outperform for the second continuous trading session, with Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap100 gaining over 1% each,” Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

Khemka further added, “We expect Nifty to consolidate near its current levels in the absence of any fresh triggers, as it can be seen holding above 22,800-22,900 levels since the past seven trading sessions supported by buying at lower levels.”