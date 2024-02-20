Stock market today: Zee, Ashok Leyland, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, SAIL among 11 stocks under F&O ban list today
Aditya Birla Fashion, Ashok Leyland, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Canara Bank, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indus Towers, National Aluminium, SAIL, and ZEEL are the 11 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for Feb 20
F&O ban list: A total of 11 stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.
