F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in one stock on Thursday, June 6, 2024, in the futures and options (F&O) segment because it exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) is the only stock on the NSE's June 6 F&O ban list.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) said the derivative contract in the mentioned securities has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and has been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," NSE said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock during the F&O ban period.

On June 5, rebounding from their worst single-day slide in four years, benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty soared over 3 per cent each on heavy value buying by investors after NDA alliance partners started talks on government formation.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 2,303.19 points or 3.20 per cent to settle at 74,382.24 on value-buying in banking, auto and oil shares. All Sensex shares closed in the green. During the day, it zoomed 2,455.77 points or 3.40 per cent to 74,534.82.

The NSE Nifty climbed 735.85 points or 3.36 per cent to 22,620.35, with all its constituents ending with gains. During the day, the benchmark soared 785.9 points or 3.59 per cent to 22,670.40.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge jumped 4.41 per cent and smallcap index rallied 2.93 per cent.

