F&O ban list: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) banned trading in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited on Friday, June 7, 2024, in the futures and options (F&O) segment because it exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL).

However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

F&O ban list today

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) is the only stock on the NSE's June 7 F&O ban list.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) said the derivative contract in the mentioned securities has crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and has been placed in the stock exchange's ban period.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," NSE said.

No new positions are allowed when the stock exchanges place F&O contracts in a particular stock during the F&O ban period.

On June 6, benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty ended nearly 1 per cent higher, continuing their rally for the second straight day as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to form the government for the third consecutive term.

Regaining the 75,000 level, the 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 692.27 points or 0.93 per cent to settle at 75,074.51. During the day, it soared 915.49 points or 1.23 per cent to 75,297.73.

The NSE Nifty climbed 201.05 points or 0.89 per cent to 22,821.40. Intra-day, it rallied 289.8 points or 1.28 per cent to 22,910.15.

Among the 30 Sensex companies, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, State Bank of India, NTPC, Infosys, Larsen & Toubro, Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro emerged as the biggest gainers.

Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Mahindra & Mahindra, Nestle, IndusInd Bank and Sun Pharma were among the laggards.

