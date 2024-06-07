Stock market today: Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock on F&O ban list on June 7
The NSE has banned trading in Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited on Friday, June 7, 2024, in the futures and options (F&O) segment as it exceeded 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL). The ZEEL stock will be available for trading in the cash market.
