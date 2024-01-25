Stock market today: Zee Entertainment shares placed under F&O ban
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) is the only stock that is a part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for January 25.
F&O ban list: Only one stock has been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, January 25, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE).
