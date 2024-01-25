F&O ban list : Only one stock has been put under the ban for trade on Thursday, January 25, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) is the only stock that is a part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for January 25.

Zee shares have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.

Also Read: Zee gears up for legal battle against Sony

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

ZEE share price jumped nearly 7% on Wednesday, a day after it crashed 33% on Sony calling off the proposed merger deal with the media group.

Also Read: 'Acting with predetermined mind': Before Zee-Sony merger collapse, Subhash Chandra wrote to FM, slammed Sebi's role

The company's scrip gained 6.70% to close at ₹166.35 apiece on the BSE.

On the NSE, ZEEL shares advanced 6.28% to settle at ₹165.75 per piece.

In terms of volume, 63.75 lakh equity shares of the company were traded on the BSE, while 14.64 crore shares were traded on the NSE, during the day.

In the broader equity markets, the 30-share BSE Sensex zoomed 689.76 points, or 0.98%, to settle at 71,060.31, while NSE Nifty 50 gained 1.01% to end at 21,453.95 on Wednesday.

ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!