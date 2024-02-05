Stock market today: ZEE, Indus Towers, 3 other shares placed under F&O ban list
Stock market today: Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indus Towers, SAIL, and ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd are the five stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for February 05.
F&O ban list: A total of five stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Monday, February 05, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.
