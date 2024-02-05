F&O ban list: A total of five stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Monday, February 05, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indus Towers, SAIL, and ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd are the five stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for February 05.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

On Friday, benchmark equity indices bounced back sharply with the Nifty hitting its lifetime peak in intraday trade.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 440.33 points or 0.61 per cent to settle at 72,085.63. During the day, it jumped 1,444.1 points or 2 per cent to 73,089.40.

The Nifty went up by 156.35 points or 0.72 per cent to 21,853.80. During the day, the benchmark soared 429.35 points or 1.97 per cent to reach its lifetime peak of 22,126.80.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge jumped 0.80 per cent and smallcap index climbed 0.49 per cent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

