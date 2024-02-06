F&O ban list: A total of six stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Tuesday, February 06, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indus Towers, National Aluminium Company, UPL and ZEE Entertainment Enterprises are the 6 stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for February 06.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

"It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

Benchmark Sensex fell back by 354 points on Monday due to selling in index major Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and Maruti Suzuki amid weak trends from Asian and European markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex declined by 354.21 points or 0.49 per cent to settle at 71,731.42 on fag-end selling. During the day, it hit a high of 72,385.93 and a low of 71,602.14.

The Nifty 50 fell by 82.10 points or 0.38 per cent to close at 21,771.70.

FMCG, telecom, financials and IT shares were on the back while pharma, auto and energy shares advanced.

