Stock market today: ZEEL, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, SAIL among 13 stocks under F&O ban list today
Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Canara Bank, GMR Infra, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indus Towers, National Aluminium, RBL Bank, SAIL, and ZEEL are the 13 stocks under the F&O ban list today.
F&O ban list: A total of 13 stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.
