 Stock market today: ZEEL, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, SAIL among 13 stocks under F&O ban list today | Mint
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Stock market today: ZEEL, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, SAIL among 13 stocks under F&O ban list today
Stock market today: ZEEL, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, SAIL among 13 stocks under F&O ban list today

 Livemint

Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Canara Bank, GMR Infra, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indus Towers, National Aluminium, RBL Bank, SAIL, and ZEEL are the 13 stocks under the F&O ban list today.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

F&O ban list: A total of 13 stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE.

However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Biocon, Canara Bank, GMR Infra, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Indus Towers, National Aluminium Company, RBL Bank, SAIL, and ZEEL are the 13 stocks that are part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for February 21.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the benchmark indices ended higher with the Nifty 50 scaling a fresh lifetime high on the sixth straight day of gains, driven by buying in banking and select FMCG shares.

The 30-share BSE Sensex reversed its early losses and closed higher by 349.24 points or 0.48 per cent at 73,057.40 in a volatile trade. As many as 18 Sensex shares closed in the green while 12 settled in the red.

The broader Nifty of the NSE rose further by 74.70 points or 0.34 per cent to close at a new record level of 22,196.95.

Intra-day, the 50-share index touched lifetime high of 22,215.60. 

Published: 21 Feb 2024, 06:09 AM IST
