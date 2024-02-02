Stock market today: ZEEL, SAIL, 2 other shares placed under F&O ban list

F&O ban list: A total of four stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Friday, February 02, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stocks will be available for trading in the cash market.

India Cements, Indus Towers, SAIL, and ZEEL are the 4 stocks that are a part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for February 02.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty closed lower on the Budget day on Thursday as investors resorted to profit-taking in capital goods, metal and realty shares amid no big announcements by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The 30-share BSE Sensex settled lower by 106.81 points or 0.15 per cent at 71,645.30. During the day, it gyrated between a high of 72,151.02 and a low of 71,574.89.

The Nifty dipped 28.25 points or 0.13 per cent to 21,697.45. It oscillated between the day's high of 21,832.95 and a low of 21,658.75.

Market sentiment was also dampened after the US Federal Reserve indicated it likely won't cut interest rates in March.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge declined 0.40 per cent and smallcap index dipped 0.22 per cent.

Among the indices, telecommunication fell by 1.55 per cent, capital goods dipped 1.12 per cent, realty (1.05 per cent), metal (0.99 per cent), commodities (0.91 per cent) and industrials (0.91 per cent).

Energy, FMCG, financial services, utilities and services were among the gainers.

