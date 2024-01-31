Stock market today: ZEEL shares placed under F&O ban

F&O ban list: Only one stock has been put under the ban for trade on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) is the only stock that is a part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for January 31.

Zee shares have been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Benchmark equity indices declined on Tuesday, a day after recording sharp gains, with the BSE Sensex falling over 1 per cent due to selling in Reliance Industries, ITC and Bajaj Finance.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 801.67 points or 1.11 per cent to settle at 71,139.90. During the day, it plummeted 865.85 points or 1.20 per cent to 71,075.72. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Nifty declined 215.50 points or 0.99 per cent to 21,522.10.

In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge declined 0.53 per cent while smallcap index climbed 0.18 per cent.

Consumer durables declined 2.40 per cent, capital goods dipped 1.24 per cent, power (1.12 per cent), FMCG (1 per cent), utilities (0.92 per cent) and industrials (0.77 per cent). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Realty emerged as the only gainer.

