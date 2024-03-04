Stock market today: ZEEL shares under F&O ban list today
F&O ban list today: The stock will be available for trading in the cash market
Indian stock market today: Only 1 stock has been banned for trade on Monday, March 4, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock has been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market.
