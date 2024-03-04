Stock market today: ZEEL shares under F&O ban list today

Indian stock market today: Only 1 stock has been banned for trade on Monday, March 4, 2024, under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The stock has been put on ban under the F&O segment as it crossed 95 per cent of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), according to the NSE. However, the stock will be available for trading in the cash market. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ZEEL is the only stock that is part of the F&O ban list by the stock market exchange for March 4.

The NSE updates the list of securities in the F&O ban for trade every day.

The derivative contracts in the mentioned securities have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit and have been currently put in the ban period by the stock exchange, said NSE.

“It is hereby informed that all clients/members shall trade in the derivative contracts of said security only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," said NSE.

No fresh positions are allowed for any of the F&O contracts in the particular stock when placed under the F&O ban period by the stock exchanges.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended at new closing high levels in the special trading session on Saturday, amid impressive GDP data and foreign fund inflows.

Leading stock exchanges BSE and NSE conducted a special trading session in the equity and equity derivative segments on Saturday to check their preparedness to handle major disruption or failure at the primary site.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 60.80 points or 0.08 per cent to reach its all-time closing high of 73,806.15. During the trade, the benchmark reached its record peak of 73,994.70, up 249.35 points or 0.33 per cent.

The Nifty went up by 39.65 points or 0.18 per cent to settle at a new closing high of 22,378.40. During the day, it hit the lifetime peak of 22,419.55, up 80.8 points or 0.36 per cent.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reached its all-time peak of ₹394.06 lakh crore.

