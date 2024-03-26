Stock market today: Zomato share price hits lifetime high. Experts see IPL 2024 connect
Stock market today: Zomato share price today opened upside and went on to touch a new lifetime high of ₹183.40 apiece on NSE
Stock market today: Zomato share price has been in an uptrend for the last one year. After bottoming out at around ₹50 apiece around a year ago, Zomato share price has remained an ideal 'buy on dips' stock for stock market investors. Zomato share price today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹183.40 per share level on NSE, logging over 250 percent rise in the last one year. While climbing to its intraday high during Tuesday deals, Zomato share price today touched a new high as well.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started