The National Stock Exchange's (NSE) order with respect to brokers displaying brokerage charge on the investor screen, will now come into effect from January 31, 2023 from December 31, 2022 earlier.
“This has reference to exchange circulars dated October 03, 2022 and dated December 07, 2022, wherein Members have been advised to prominently display the details of brokerage/charges to be levied for each order on the “Order placement window/screen" to the investor on their Internet Based Trading (IBT) / Wireless Trading (WT) applications prior to placement of order," the circular said.
Further, it was advised to implement the provisions of aforesaid circular by December 31, 2022. “In view of the representations received from Member Associations/Members, it has been decided in the consultation with SEBI and other Exchanges to extend the aforesaid timeline of implementation by one month and accordingly, members are advised to implement the provisions of aforesaid circular by January 31,2023," the stock exchange added.
Indian shares fell on Thursday, dragged by broad-based declines, as a surge in COVID cases in China dampened optimism generated by the reopening of the world's second-largest economy. The Nifty 50 index was down 0.5% at above 18,000 whereas the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.5% to 60,580 level. Traders will settle their futures and options contracts as the December derivatives series, the last one of 2022, expires today.
