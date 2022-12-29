Further, it was advised to implement the provisions of aforesaid circular by December 31, 2022. “In view of the representations received from Member Associations/Members, it has been decided in the consultation with SEBI and other Exchanges to extend the aforesaid timeline of implementation by one month and accordingly, members are advised to implement the provisions of aforesaid circular by January 31,2023," the stock exchange added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}