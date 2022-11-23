Stock market trading for beginners

Myth of Fundamentals: “Stock price is determined by companies’ fundamentals and past performance". The stock price is the consensus between the buyer and the seller and hence is the result of forces of demand and supply. Stock price is never constant or, at times, much lower or higher than the intrinsic value of the company. Companies’ fundamentals do not change every day; however, their stock prices do! One must understand that prices usually factor the fundamentals much before they materialise. Hence as a beginner, one must understand the real driving forces (demand and supply) and study the markets accordingly.

