OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Stock Markets /  Stock market: Settlement holiday today. What investors should know?
Listen to this article

April 1, 2022, is a settlement holiday on account of Annual Bank Closing. A settlement holiday is a day when trading is possible, but clearing and settlement are closed for Paying and Payout of stocks and funds.

Your account balance will not include the following credits on April 1, 2022 if intraday profits made in the Equity segment on the 30th and 31st of March. And, credits from trades made in Equity futures and options (F&O), currency, and commodity derivatives on the 31st of March. This will include options premium credits, futures M2M profits, etc.

MINT PREMIUM See All

India’s debt, forex/currency markets are also closed today as banks closed for annual accounts closing. Meanwhile, Sensex rose over 112 points to 58,681.22 in Friday's opening trade whereas Nifty gained 33 points to 17,498.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout