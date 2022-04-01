Stock market: Settlement holiday today. What investors should know?1 min read . 09:37 AM IST
- Stock market today opened on a positive note with Nifty above 17,400 and the BSE Sensex hovering around 58,500
April 1, 2022, is a settlement holiday on account of Annual Bank Closing. A settlement holiday is a day when trading is possible, but clearing and settlement are closed for Paying and Payout of stocks and funds.
Your account balance will not include the following credits on April 1, 2022 if intraday profits made in the Equity segment on the 30th and 31st of March. And, credits from trades made in Equity futures and options (F&O), currency, and commodity derivatives on the 31st of March. This will include options premium credits, futures M2M profits, etc.
India’s debt, forex/currency markets are also closed today as banks closed for annual accounts closing. Meanwhile, Sensex rose over 112 points to 58,681.22 in Friday's opening trade whereas Nifty gained 33 points to 17,498.
