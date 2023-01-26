Stock market trading shut today for Republic Day holiday2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 05:18 AM IST
- Share market holiday: NSE, BSE are not open for trade today due to national holiday for Republic Day
NSE, BSE will remain closed on January 26 due to national holiday for Republic Day.
