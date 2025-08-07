Stock Market Trading Strategy: Analysts recommend Bear Put Spread options strategy for Nifty 14 August expiry

The Indian stock market traded sharply lower on Thursday, dragged down by losses across the board, after the US President Dnoald Trump announced additional 25% tariffs on Indian goods, lifting the total tariff rates to 50%.

Advertisement

The benchmark BSE Sensex declined 0.6% to trade near 80,000 level, while the NSE Nifty 50 index dropped below 24,450 level, weighed down by selling in metals, auto, Oil & Gas, pharma and banking stocks.

Broader markets also reeled under pressure, with the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices falling 0.9% each. Bank Nifty index also traded over half a percent lower.

Adani Ports & SEZ, Tata Motors, Adani Enterprises, Jio Financial Services, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, and Cipla were among the top losers on the Nifty 50 index.

In the previous session, the domestic equity market ended lower, and the Nifty 50 index slipped below 24,600 level.

Advertisement

Nifty Options Highlights The highest Nifty Open Interest (OI) on the Call side is at the 24,700 strike, followed by 24,600, which could act as resistance levels. On the Put side, the highest Open Interest is at 24,500, followed by 24,600, which may serve as support levels, according to Axis Securities.

The premium for the At-the-Money option is ₹319, indicating a likely trading range for the week between 24,200 and 24,950, it added.

Nifty Options Strategy for 14 August 2025 Expiry Recommended Strategy: Bear Put Spread Axis Securities has suggested a Bear Put Spread strategy for Nifty options contracts expiring on 14 August 2025, led by a moderately bearish view.

Advertisement

A bear put spread options strategy involves buying a put option and selling another put option with a lower strike price and the same expiration date of the same underlying asset, which is Nifty 50 here. This strategy is used when the view is moderately bearish.

Strategy Details Buy 1 lot Nifty 24,500 Put at ₹110 - 120

Sell 1 lot Nifty 24,300 Put at ₹60 - 65

Break-even Point: 24,449

The strategy involves buying one lot of Nifty Put Option with 24,500 strike and simultaneously selling one lot of the 24,300 strike Put Option.

Risk-Reward Analysis The maximum potential risk for this Nifty options trading strategy is ₹3,825, whereas the potential maximum reward is ₹11,175, said Axis Securities.

Advertisement

“Kindly enter and exit all the legs in strategy together and square-off the strategy before the expiry session closes,” said the brokerage firm.