Weekend Wrap: From UCO bank to NHPC, top market movers this week

Highlights of Interim budget speech given by FM Nirmala Sitharaman:
- Lowered down FY25 fiscal deficit target to 5.1% of the GDP.
- Direct tax collections have more than tripled over the last ten years, with the number of return filers at 2.4 times.
- Average monthly gross GST collection has doubled to Rs.1.66 lakh crore in FY24.
- Inflation has moderated and is within the target band (2%-6%).
UPI recorded an all-time high of ₹18.41 trillion in January 2024 reporting an 1% jump in volume from the previous month.
Shares of Nova Agritech got listed at a premium of 36% over issue price of ₹41 while IPO of BLS E-Services got oversubscribed by 82.61 times.
Quant AMC has launched the NFO for Quant PSU Fund. The NFO closes on February 15.
