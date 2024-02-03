Weekend Wrap: From UCO bank to NHPC, top market movers this week

Top News Highlights of Interim budget speech given by FM Nirmala Sitharaman: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Lowered down FY25 fiscal deficit target to 5.1% of the GDP.

Direct tax collections have more than tripled over the last ten years, with the number of return filers at 2.4 times.

Average monthly gross GST collection has doubled to Rs.1.66 lakh crore in FY24.

Inflation has moderated and is within the target band (2%-6%). UPI recorded an all-time high of ₹18.41 trillion in January 2024 reporting an 1% jump in volume from the previous month.

Shares of Nova Agritech got listed at a premium of 36% over issue price of ₹41 while IPO of BLS E-Services got oversubscribed by 82.61 times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Quant AMC has launched the NFO for Quant PSU Fund. The NFO closes on February 15.

Index Returns

Best Performers

Bought and Sold

Most Watchlisted

