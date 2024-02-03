Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Weekend Wrap: From UCO bank to NHPC, top market movers this week
MintGenie

Weekend Wrap: From UCO bank to NHPC, top market movers this week

Kuvera

From top news makers to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended February 2, 2023.

Shares of Nova Agritech got listed at a premium of 36% over issue price of 41.

Top News

Highlights of Interim budget speech given by FM Nirmala Sitharaman:

  • Lowered down FY25 fiscal deficit target to 5.1% of the GDP.
  • Direct tax collections have more than tripled over the last ten years, with the number of return filers at 2.4 times.
  • Average monthly gross GST collection has doubled to Rs.1.66 lakh crore in FY24.
  • Inflation has moderated and is within the target band (2%-6%).

UPI recorded an all-time high of 18.41 trillion in January 2024 reporting an 1% jump in volume from the previous month.

Shares of Nova Agritech got listed at a premium of 36% over issue price of 41 while IPO of BLS E-Services got oversubscribed by 82.61 times.

Quant AMC has launched the NFO for Quant PSU Fund. The NFO closes on February 15.

Index Returns
Best Performers
Worst Performers

Bought and Sold
Most Watchlisted

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform.

