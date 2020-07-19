Stock market update: FPIs pull out 6,058 crore net so far this month

According to Srivastava, "globally the scenario is evolving and there are multiple factors which are dictating the direction of foreign flows. On the domestic front, the challenges with respect to rising COVID cases and recovery of economic growth remains and that will continue to be a deterrent for foreign investors." He further said the Indian financial markets will continue to witness rotational trend with respect to foreign flows. Bouts of net inflows and outflows are expected by FPIs in the Indian financial markets, depending on their changing opinion and global trends.