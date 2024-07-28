Stock market update: List of market holidays for August 2024

The Indian stock markets will be closed for a total of 10 days including weekends in August 2024. The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be closed for the entirety of the 10 days in the month of August. Here is a list of holidays for August, investors and traders can make their decision accordingly.

List of stock market holidays: August 3, 2024: Saturday (Weekend)

August 4, 2024: Sunday (Weekend)

August 10, 2024: Saturday (Weekend)

August 11, 2024: Sunday (Weekend)

August 15, 2024: Thursday (Independence Day - National Holiday)

August 17, 2024: Saturday (Weekend)

August 18, 2024: Sunday (Weekend)

August 24, 2024: Saturday (Weekend)

August 25, 2024: Sunday (Weekend)

August 31, 2024: Saturday (Weekend)

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex index closed 1.62 per cent higher at 81,332.72 points after Friday, July 26, trading session, as compared to 80,039.80 points on the previous market day.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty 50 index closed 1.76 per cent higher at 24,834.85 points after Friday's trading session, as compared to 24,406.10 points on the previous market day. Nifty Midcap 50 and Nifty Midcap Select were amongst the top movers in the Nifty indices with a change of 2.24 per cent at 16,296.30 points and 2.17 per cent at 12,687 points, as per exchange data.

The July 29 to August 2, business week is looking forward to Ola Electric IPO, and Akums Drug IPO new issue, along with two other potential listings.