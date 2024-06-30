Stock market update: List of market holidays in July

The stock market will be closed for nine days in the month of July, including the weekends.

Riya R Alex
First Published01:07 PM IST
The stock market is usually closed on festivals and weekends.
The stock market is usually closed on festivals and weekends.

The stock market is closed on festivals and the weekends. Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will be closed for nine days, including the weekends in the month of July. Here is a list of holidays for July, investors can make their decisions accordingly.

 

List of stock market holidays:

July 6, 2024: Saturday, Weekend

July 7, 2024: Sunday, Weekend

July 13, 2024: Saturday, Weekend

July 14, 2024: Sunday, Weekend

July 17, 2024: Wednesday, Moharram

July 20, 2024: Saturday, Weekend

July 21, 2024: Sunday, Weekend

July 27, 2024: Saturday, Weekend

July 28, 2024: Sunday, Weekend

 

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) closed at Rs79,032.73, a dip of 0.29% on the last trading day of June. The National Stock Exchange (NSE) closed at Rs24,010.60, a fall of 0.14% on the last trading day of June.

 

Also Read | Sharp disconnect between earnings revision and stock price movement: Bernstein

“The government's continuity following the election results guarantees ongoing reforms. This has led to an improved GDP growth forecast, attracting Foreign Portfolio Investment (FPI) buying. However, the FPI buying has been focused on a few specific stocks rather than being widespread across the market or sectors. This is because Indian equities are still considered overvalued by FPIs,” Vipul Bhowar, Director, Listed Investments, Waterfield Advisors said on the market performance.

“FPIs are favouring the financial, auto, capital goods, real estate, and select consumer sectors. It is expected that FPIs will make selective investments in specific sectors and stocks instead of broad-based buying across the market.” Bhowar said regarding the outlook for the market.

“While India would continue to be a preferred market for FPI flows, the actual inflows may not be the highest among emerging markets due to intermittent volatility and shifting global investor sentiments. However, the long-term outlook remains positive, providing reassurance about the stability of FPI flows in India,” he added.

 

Also Read | From IT to telecom - Angel One expert lists 7 sectoral shares to watch this week

On the impact of India’s inclusion in the JPMorgan emerging markets index from June 28, 2024, V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services said, “India’s inclusion in the JP Morgan Bond Index is certainly positive. The debt inflows for 2024 so far stands at 68,674 crore. In the long term this will reduce the cost of borrowing for the government and reduce the cost of capital for corporates. This is positive for the economy and therefore for the equity market.”

 

Also Read | Indian stock market: 8 key things that changed for market overnight
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
HomeMarketsStock MarketsStock market update: List of market holidays in July

Most Active Stocks

Indus Towers

375.05
10:18 AM | 28 JUN 2024
9.4 (2.57%)

Bharat Electronics

306.20
10:28 AM | 28 JUN 2024
1.7 (0.56%)

State Bank Of India

848.85
10:14 AM | 28 JUN 2024
4.7 (0.56%)

Indian Oil Corporation

165.60
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
2 (1.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

CEAT

2,823.40
10:15 AM | 28 JUN 2024
227.4 (8.76%)

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation

2,033.10
10:29 AM | 28 JUN 2024
146.7 (7.78%)

IIFL Finance

517.45
10:27 AM | 28 JUN 2024
36.95 (7.69%)

Praj Industries

728.25
10:24 AM | 28 JUN 2024
49.65 (7.32%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    74,134.00288.00
    Chennai
    73,703.00359.00
    Delhi
    73,990.00934.00
    Kolkata
    73,487.00-72.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.85/L-0.01
    Kolkata
    103.94/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue