Stock market update: Why won't your shares bought or sold today be settled on Monday? Explained

Settlement holiday: Indian stock exchanges have declared Friday, September 5 and Monday, September 8, as settlement holidays, with trades set to settle on Tuesday, September 9.

Advertisement

As a result, any stocks bought or sold on Thursday, Friday or Monday will not be reflected in your demat accounts till Tuesday. Although there are no restrictions on trading in the stock market on either of the days.

Settlement Holidays Earlier, the exchanges had announced September 5 as a settlement holiday. However, following the Government of Maharashtra's notice of shift in public holiday for Eid-e-Milad to September 8, the exchanges updated that both September 5 and September 8 will be settlement holidays.

BSE in a circular stated that the Government of Maharashtra has declared September 08, 2025, as a public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 and the public holiday on September 05, 2025, declared earlier, has been cancelled.

Advertisement

As a result, there will be a change in the settlement of transactions in the equity and other segments, the BSE said.

What is stock settlement holiday? A settlement holiday occurs when the Indian stock market is open and trading is possible, but clearing and settlement of funds and stocks are closed.

Here's a look at other settlement holidays for the rest of 2025:

Sr. No. Date Day Holiday 1 02-Oct-2025 Thursday Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra 2 21-Oct-2025 Tuesday Diwali Laxmi Pujan 3 22-Oct-2025 Wednesday Diwali Balipratipada 4 05-Nov-2025 Wednesday Guru Nanak Jayanti 5 25-Dec-2025 Thursday Christmas