The market is going through a healthy correction at this juncture and it is reacting to the trends in FII (foreign institutional investors) behaviour. Rich valuations may make this correction continue for some time but the long-term outlook for the Indian market is strong, said Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman of Motilal Oswal Financial Services in an interview with the Economic Times (ET).

"Right now, market trends are a lot dependent on the trends in FII behaviour. When FIIs were buying continuously for 15-20 days last month, it took the Nifty to nearly 20,000. Now, they are selling and there is a reversal," Agrawal told ET.

This correction may continue for some time as market valuation is expensive despite healthy June quarter earnings. However, Agrawal believes the market will run up again by the second quarter.

No margin of safety

Agrawal is bullish on the Indian market as he highlights while the major economies like the US and China are struggling, India's economy is expected to grow at a pace of 6-7 per cent.

"The sense we get is that the India story is unparalleled. When all large economies like the US and China are having problems and India is saying it will grow at 6-7 per cent, it is bound to be treated as an outstanding market," said Agrawal.

However, he also underscored that most positives may be already factored in. He also observed that due to the rich valuation of the market, there is no margin of safety if investors buy stocks in large quantities at the current levels.

"The markets are not cheap either at the current (price-to-earnings or PE) multiple of 20-22 (times). All the optimism is there in the price. Fund managers are worried that they will deploy at the current high PE and then the market corrects to 15-16 PE or the currency collapses. The issue is that there is no margin of safety if they buy big quantities at current levels," Agrawal told ET.

On being asked how the market may behave in the run-up to the General Election 2024, Agrawal said the market will be nervous.

He said the market may have discounted the current government coming back to power after the general election next year but a full majority will be a big boost to the market sentiment. He said the market may go up by 15-20 per cent if the current government comes back with a full majority.

Banking space strong

Talking about the banking system, Agrawal said the banking space is in a very strong situation in terms of balance sheets, profitability and provisioning. He, however, observed that corporate lending has been very limited so growth can slow down a bit but there are no danger signs. Agrawal believes the valuation of banking stocks is also comfortable.

Talking about HDFC Bank, Agrawal said the relocation of the holdings in the mutual funds can slow down the influx of more investors into the counter.

Agrawal explained that institutional investors had exposure to HDFC Bank and HDFC before the merger but after the merger institutional investors cannot have 18-20 per cent exposure in a single stock and they will cut it down to say 10-12 per cent.

"In the merged entity, institutional investors especially mutual funds cannot have 18-20 per cent of their portfolios. So obviously, they will cut it down to say 10 per cent or 12 per cent. In that process, you're seeing a lot of supply of HDFC Bank coming in. You need new investors to absorb that supply. That process must be underway right now," he said.

Read all market-related news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.