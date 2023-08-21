Stock market valuation rich, most positives already discounted, says Raamdeo Agrawal of Motilal Oswal Financial Services3 min read 21 Aug 2023, 11:40 AM IST
Indian market is going through a healthy correction; the long-term outlook is strong. FIIs' behaviour is impacting market trends. There is no margin of safety at the current valuations.
The market is going through a healthy correction at this juncture and it is reacting to the trends in FII (foreign institutional investors) behaviour. Rich valuations may make this correction continue for some time but the long-term outlook for the Indian market is strong, said Raamdeo Agrawal, Chairman of Motilal Oswal Financial Services in an interview with the Economic Times (ET).
