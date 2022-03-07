For decades, commodities-trading industry has relied on short term financing from International Banks. Any disruption to the flow of money (due to sanctions being imposed by European banks on commodity trade finance) could be felt on the cargoes of energy, metals and agri-commodities around the world. This could have additional upward pressure on commodity prices that are already elevated to record levels. However considering that prices are already at peak levels, taking exposure does not make sense as the levels would revert to their mean once events play out.

