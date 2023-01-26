Stock market: What changes for investors tomorrow?2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 09:09 AM IST
- The shorter trade settlement cycle in the Indian equity market set to be implemented on Friday
Shares of India’s biggest listed companies are set to move to a faster settlement cycle, to switch to the so-called T+1 system. From tomorrow, stocks from Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) to Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and Adani Enterprises Ltd, which together comprising 80% of India's equity market, will be settled on a ‘trade-plus-one-day’ timeline versus the earlier two-day process. India is among the firsts in the world to go for such a faster trading settlement cycle.
