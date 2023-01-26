Stock market: What changes for investors tomorrow?

“With the shorter trade settlement cycle in the Indian equity market set to be implemented, we will be the the first country in the world to have a T+1 settlement cycle. It augurs well for the Indian equity markets from a liquidity perspective and it shows how well we have grown on the digital journey to ensure seamless settlements within 24 hours. This will also help the investor in reducing the overall capital requirements with the margins getting released on T+1 day and getting the funds in the bank account within 24 hours of sale of shares. The shift will boost the operational efficiency as the rolling of funds and stocks will be faster," said Ajay Menon, MD & CEO of Broking & Distribution, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.