Technical analysis is a method used in the stock market to predict future price movements based on historical data. Traders use charts to spot trends and patterns in prices. There are three types of trends: uptrend (prices go up), downtrend (prices go down), and sideways (prices move within a range). Technical indicators and chart patterns help traders make decisions. Support and resistance levels show potential price reversals. Fibonacci retracement uses specific ratios to find support and resistance. Harmonic patterns seek to identify reversal points based on geometric patterns. Remember, while technical analysis can be helpful, it can't predict prices with certainty, so use risk management strategies.

What is Technical Analysis in Stock Market?

Technical analysis is a method used in the financial markets, to evaluate and predict future price movements of assets, such as stocks, commodities and currencies based on historical price and volume data. The primary assumption behind technical analysis is that market prices move in trends and makes patterns as they move, and these patterns can be identified and analysed to make informed trading decisions.

Also read: Shoora Designs IPO to open on August 17; check price band, key dates

What are the different chart types traders mostly use?

Technical analysts use price charts to visualize historical price movements of a particular stock or market. The most common types of charts are line charts, bar charts, and candlestick charts.

Importance of Trend Analysis in Trading

Recognizing trends in the stock market is crucial for investors and traders, as it can help in their investment/trading decisions. Technical analysis, which involves analysing historical price patterns, is commonly used to identify trends and potential turning points in the market. Trends in the stock market refer to the general direction or movement of stock prices over a specific period of time. These trends can be categorized into three main types:

Uptrend: An uptrend occurs when the overall movement of stock prices is upward over an extended period. In this trend, each successive peak is higher than the previous one, and each trough is also higher than the previous trough. Uptrends indicate a bullish market sentiment, where investors are optimistic and buyers dominate, leading to rising prices.

Catch all primary market action on our IPO page

Downtrend: A downtrend, on the other hand, happens when stock prices are consistently moving downward over a prolonged period. In this trend, successive peak is lower than the previous one, and each trough is also lower than the previous trough. Downtrends signify a bearish market sentiment, with investors being pessimistic and sellers remain at the helm, resulting in falling prices.

Read all market stories here

Sideways (or Range-bound) Trend: In a sideways trend, the stock prices fluctuate within a relatively narrow range with no clear upward or downward direction. It is a condition where the peaks and troughs are roughly at the same level, creating a horizontal or sideways pattern. Sideways trends occur when the market lacks a clear catalyst for sustained movement in either direction, and investors may remain at the side-line.

Technical Indicators

These are mathematical calculations based on price, volume, or open interest data. Technical indicators provide additional insights into market trends, momentum, volatility, and potential reversal points. Some popular technical indicators include, Moving Averages, Relative Strength Index (RSI), Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Bollinger Bands, Stochastic Oscillator etc.

Chart Patterns

Technical analysts identify various patterns formed by price movements on charts. These patterns can indicate potential trend reversals or continuation. Examples include Head and Shoulders, Double Tops/Bottoms, Cup & Handle, Rounding Bottom and Triangles.

Role of volume

According to Dow Theory trading volume should confirm the direction of the trend. In an uptrend, higher trading volume should accompany rising prices, and in a downtrend, higher volume should accompany declining prices. Lower volume during corrections may indicate a potential trend reversal.

Support and Resistance Levels

Support and resistance levels are important concepts in technical analysis used by traders to identify potential price levels where a stock, currency, or any other financial asset may experience reversals or significant price movements. These levels are determined based on historical price data and play a crucial role in making trading decisions.

Support Level

A support level is a price level where the price of an asset tends to find buying interest, preventing it from falling further. It is considered a floor or a price level where there is enough demand to outweigh selling pressure.

Resistance Level

A resistance level, on the other hand, is a price level where the price of an asset tends to encounter selling pressure, preventing it from rising further. It acts as a ceiling or a price level where there is enough supply to outweigh buying interest.

Fibonacci Retracement

Fibonacci retracement is a technical analysis technique that uses Fibonacci ratios to identify potential support and resistance levels. Fibonacci ratios are based on the Fibonacci sequence, which is a series of numbers that appear frequently in nature. Fibonacci retracement levels are used to identify possible levels where the price of an asset may retrace or pull back after a significant price movement.

Harmonic Pattern

Harmonic pattern trading is a popular trading strategy in technical analysis that seeks to identify potential reversal points in financial markets based on specific geometric price patterns. These patterns are based on Fibonacci ratios and have a harmonic structure, which is why they are referred to as harmonic patterns. The strategy uses specific price structures that are found in various financial instruments, including stocks, currencies (forex), commodities, and indices.

In conclusion, technical analysis is a powerful tool used by traders and investors to analyse historical price data and identify patterns, trends, and potential price movements in the stock market. By studying charts, using various indicators, and applying principles like Fibonacci retracement, analysts can gain insights into market behaviour and make informed trading decisions.

Technical analysis can be a useful tool for understanding market trends and making informed investment decisions. However, it is important to remember that no analysis, whether technical, fundamental, or derivative, can predict future price movements with absolute certainty.

Therefore, it is essential to incorporate a robust risk management strategy into your trading and investment plan. This will help you to minimize your losses in the event that your predictions are incorrect.

The author, Rupak De is Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

GEOMETRIC More Information

LKP SECURITIES More Information