Stock Market: What sectors will benefit from monsoon 2024?
IMD predicts above-average monsoon rainfall in 2024, impacting equity and commodity markets. Normal monsoon crucial for inflation rates and agricultural sector, affecting supply of food and rural income. FMCG and automobile sectors to benefit from good monsoon predictions.
Each year, monsoon forecasts become an important aspect of studying an equity and commodity market. In April 2024, IMD predicted that India is likely to receive above-average monsoon rainfall, which is estimated to be 106 percent of the long-term average in 2024.
