Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) buying stocks during the first half of the current year (H1CY22) was around $30 bn, which included mutual funds (MFs) buying worth $16.8 bn across sectors with highest flows towards financials, IT, consumer discretionary, auto and oil & gas, said a note by brokerage and research firm ICICI Securities.

The top stocks with increase in mutual funds holding during H1CY22 were Gland Pharma, Bandhan Bank, SBI Cards, Tech Mahindra and Ultratech Cement, showed the data analysed by ICICI Securities. DII inflows have been relatively strong in current year to date (CY22TD).

Meanwhile, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Tata Steel, Tata Consumer, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and UPL are among the stocks that witnessed decrease in MF holding during the same period.

DII and MF buying has moderated in the second half to around $700 mn–$800 mn range so far (as of 30th August 2022). Inflows into MF schemes continue despite the volatility in monthly systematic investment plan (SIP) flows continuing in excess of ₹120 bn. The MF equity asset under management (AUM) stood at around ₹21 trn as of July 2022.

On the other hand, Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have turned net buyers in Indian equity markets for two consecutive months. Till early July, foreign investors had been selling equities in the Indian markets for the past nine-to-ten months due to various reasons.

FPI buying in H2CY22 (till 15th August 2022) has been driven by domestic economy sectors such as consumer discretionary, financials, industrials, FMCG and telecom. However, sectors driven by global factors such as oil & gas, IT and metals were sold by FPIs, highlighted the brokerage note.

FPIs had turned net buyers for the first time in July, after nine straight months of massive net outflows, which started in October last year. Between October 2021 and June 2022, they sold a massive ₹2.46 lakh crore in the India stock market.

The recent return of foreign investments coupled with global inflation seeming to have plateaued helped Indian equity markets to rally during the past month or so. The recent rise in stock indices have helped in recovering the entire losses the investors incurred so far in 2022.