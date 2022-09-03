Which sectors, stocks have seen highest domestic investors' inflows in 2022 so far?2 min read . Updated: 03 Sep 2022, 04:27 PM IST
- DII inflows have been relatively strong this year so far
Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) buying stocks during the first half of the current year (H1CY22) was around $30 bn, which included mutual funds (MFs) buying worth $16.8 bn across sectors with highest flows towards financials, IT, consumer discretionary, auto and oil & gas, said a note by brokerage and research firm ICICI Securities.