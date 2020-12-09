24 stocks account for more than 75% of the BSE 100 performance in FY21 so far. Bulk of the equity market performance since FY17 has been driven by a handful of stocks while the broader indices have underperformed significantly. However, the tide is turning in terms of the number of stocks contributing to majority of the Index performance (>75% of BSE 100 index movement) at 24 stocks, says ICICI Securities in a report. " It is the highest over the past four years. Small cap and midcap indices have also outperformed large-caps for the first time since FY17.

Anatomy of FY21 stock market rally indicates four distinct phases where high level of sector and style rotation has been observed. Activity in Phases II and IV indicates that the rally is becoming broad-based. (See table below)

The brokerage believes normalisation of economic activity continues, but second wave of Covid poses near-term challenges for Indian stock market even with hopes of vaccine turning into reality.

ICICI Securities says, limited high-frequency data for the month of Nov’20 so far indicated that MoM growth continued although the growth momentum lost some steam:

> PMI – manufacturing for Nov’20 came in at a 3-month low of 56.3 although it still continued to be in expansion mode. Internals from PMI indicated input prices rose in Nov’20 and employment continued to contract as Covid-related social distancing impacted workplaces.

> GST collection dipped marginally to ₹1.04tn vs ₹1.05tn in Oct’20.

> Softening of wholesale dispatches by auto companies in Nov’20 indicates lower than expected festive sales. Demand post the festive season will be key to understanding the sustainability of demand revival.

> Credit growth continues to be muted at 5.8% YoY

Stock market valuations continue to turn expensive – "It is now above +1 s.d. on CAPE ratio, while on the trailing and forward P/E it was already above +1 s.d. Market cap to GDP has shot up to 95% due to a mix of better market performance and falling nominal trailing GDP. Valuation on P/B is reasonable at the long-term average of 3x (trailing basis)," says the brokerage.

The brokerage's top picks given the hopeful broad-based rally in the stock market includes-- Large caps – SBI Life, Bharti Airtel, NTPC, Ultratech, Infosys, Balkrishna Industries, Abbott India. Mid- and small-caps – Akzo Nobel, Jyothy Labs, Quess, Price Pipes and Fittings.

