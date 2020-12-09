24 stocks account for more than 75% of the BSE 100 performance in FY21 so far. Bulk of the equity market performance since FY17 has been driven by a handful of stocks while the broader indices have underperformed significantly. However, the tide is turning in terms of the number of stocks contributing to majority of the Index performance (>75% of BSE 100 index movement) at 24 stocks, says ICICI Securities in a report. " It is the highest over the past four years. Small cap and midcap indices have also outperformed large-caps for the first time since FY17.