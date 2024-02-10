Weekend Wrap: From Yes Bank to Trent, top market movers this week

Top News Open ended equity mutual funds witnessed inflows of Rs. 16,997 crores in January 2024. The net Asset Under Management (AUM) of the overall mutual fund industry stood at ₹ 50.48 Lakh crore.

50.48 Lakh crore. SIP inflows jumped 36% on Y-o-Y basis to ₹ 18,838 crore in January 2024 compared to inflows of ₹ 13,856 crore in January 2023.

18,838 crore in January 2024 compared to inflows of 13,856 crore in January 2023. RBI’s MPC maintained the status quo on the repo rate and kept it unchanged at 6.5%. The committee projected the real GDP growth forecast at 7% and Inflation forecast at 4.5%.

Shares of BLS E-Services got listed at a premium of 129% over issue price of ₹ 135 while IPO of Apeejay Surrendra Park got oversubscribed by 62.91 times.

135 while IPO of Apeejay Surrendra Park got oversubscribed by 62.91 times. Nippon AMC, SBI AMC, Bajaj AMC, BOI AMC, HSBC AMC, Axis AMC, HDFC AMC and Groww AMC have launched the NFOs for Nippon India Nifty Bank Index Fund, Nippon India Nifty IT Index Fund, SBI Energy Opportunities Growth Fund, Bajaj Finserv Large & Mid Cap Growth Fund, BOI Multi Asset Allocation Growth Fund, HSBC Multi Asset Allocation Growth Fund, Axis S&P BSE Sensex Index Growth Fund, HDFC Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Growth Fund and Groww Nifty Smallcap 250 Index Growth. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.in

