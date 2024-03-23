Weekend Wrap: From Zomato to Torrent Power, top market movers this week
From top news to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended March 22, 2023.
Top News
- SEBI in a circular launched beta version of T+0 settlement cycle on an optional basis in the equity cash market, for a limited set of 25 scrips with a limited number of brokers. This option will be available for trades done only till 1.30 pm starting from Mar 28, 2024.
- SEBI instructs AMCs to cease accepting new investments in funds targeting investment in overseas ETFs effective April 1, 2024, citing concerns that the industry may soon surpass the $1 billion limit.
- IPO of Krystal Integrated Services got over subscribed by 13.49 times.
