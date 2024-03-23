Active Stocks
Weekend Wrap: From Zomato to Torrent Power, top market movers this week

Kuvera

From top news to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended March 22, 2023.

Amfi has, however, communicated to fund houses that investments in non-ETF overseas securities may continue till further notice.Premium
Amfi has, however, communicated to fund houses that investments in non-ETF overseas securities may continue till further notice.

Top News

  • SEBI in a circular launched beta version of T+0 settlement cycle on an optional basis in the equity cash market, for a limited set of 25 scrips with a limited number of brokers. This option will be available for trades done only till 1.30 pm starting from Mar 28, 2024.
  • SEBI instructs AMCs to cease accepting new investments in funds targeting investment in overseas ETFs effective April 1, 2024, citing concerns that the industry may soon surpass the $1 billion limit.
  • IPO of Krystal Integrated Services got over subscribed by 13.49 times.

Index Returns
Best Performers
Worst Performers
Bought and Sold
Most Watchlisted
Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.in

Published: 23 Mar 2024, 11:27 AM IST
Chat with MintGenie