Weekend Wrap: From Zomato to Torrent Power, top market movers this week

From top news to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended March 22, 2023.
Top News
SEBI in a circularlaunched beta version of T+0 settlement cycle on an optional basis in the equity cash market, for a limited set of 25 scrips with a limited number of brokers. This option will be available for trades done only till 1.30 pm starting from Mar 28, 2024.
SEBI instructs AMCs to cease accepting new investments in funds targeting investment in overseas ETFs effective April 1, 2024, citing concerns that the industry may soon surpass the $1 billion limit.