Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Get Exclusive Features
With the Mint App

Get App
  • Trade Insights
  • My Mint
  • Infographics
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Weekend Wrap: From Zomato to Torrent Power, top market movers this week
MintGenie

Weekend Wrap: From Zomato to Torrent Power, top market movers this week

Kuvera

From top news to market performance, here's the market wrap for the week ended March 22, 2023.

Amfi has, however, communicated to fund houses that investments in non-ETF overseas securities may continue till further notice.

Top News

  • SEBI in a circular launched beta version of T+0 settlement cycle on an optional basis in the equity cash market, for a limited set of 25 scrips with a limited number of brokers. This option will be available for trades done only till 1.30 pm starting from Mar 28, 2024.
  • SEBI instructs AMCs to cease accepting new investments in funds targeting investment in overseas ETFs effective April 1, 2024, citing concerns that the industry may soon surpass the $1 billion limit.
  • IPO of Krystal Integrated Services got over subscribed by 13.49 times.

Index Returns
Best Performers
Worst Performers
Bought and Sold
Most Watchlisted

Kuvera is a free direct mutual fund investing platform. Unless otherwise stated data sourced from BSE, NSE and kuvera.in

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.