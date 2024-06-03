Markets at an all-time high but don't get swayed by the euphoria: Enam's Doshi
Summary
- Jiten Doshi of Enam AMC advises investors to view market reactions to the 2024 Lok Sabha election results as part of a long-term journey, not to be swayed by euphoria or panic.
- Doshi emphasizes the need for consistent, staggered investments in quality companies to build sustainable long-term wealth
The Lok Sabha election results on 4 June will mark a pivotal point in India's economic, political, and social journey, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to win a third successive term.