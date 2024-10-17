Is this the end of the bull market?

However, all is not lost for the bulls just yet. One encouraging sign comes from the Doji candlestick pattern that formed last week. Dojis often signal indecision in the market and can precede a reversal in trend, depending on the subsequent price action. The low of this Doji candlestick, at 23,089 and 20WEMA at 23,007, are important levels to watch. For bulls to retain control and resume bullish momentum, it will be crucial for the Nifty500 to hold above these levels.