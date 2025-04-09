FII selling could worsen, but not because of India's macros: Enam Holdings' Manish Chokhani
Summary
- In bear markets, stocks return to their rightful owners. In bull markets, you are just renting them. Right now, they are going back to the real owners, Manish Chokhani, director of Enam Holdings.
MUMBAI : With global markets dancing to the tune of US President Donald Trump's tariff tantrums, Warren Buffett's decision to sit on $300 billion cash shows people have been anticipating things in the market to go crazy, said Manish Chokhani, director of Enam Holdings. In a conversation with Mint on the sidelines of an event organized by investment platform Groww, he added that the reason Trump is threatening tariffs is because most global supply chains ultimately run through China. Edited excerpts: