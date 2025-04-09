And in terms of diversification—gold and silver hitting highs. Should investors park cash there?

Yes. Gold has done as well as the index over 20 years. It has gone up 45% in the last two years—we cannot be doing that now. But the next 10 years look inflationary. So, it should be a period of hard assets—factories, gold, precious metals. I also feel a lot of nuclear reactors are coming. Uranium is scarce. Things like that could be interesting. And they are usually ignored in the last cycle, which is often where the next leaders come from. As an individual or family, have some fixed income, a rainy-day fund, some gold, real estate if possible. And then take your chances in the market—that is where wealth is created.