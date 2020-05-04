MUMBAI: Indian stock markets succumbed to selling pressures on Monday as global weakness and concern around macros weighed on sentiment. Weak corporate earnings for March quarter also led to the fall. Benchmark indices saw their biggest single-day decline since 23 March.

The BSE Sensex ended at 31,715.35, down 2,002.27 points or 5.94%, while the 50-share index Nifty closed at 9,293.50, down 566.40 points or 5.74%.

Markets in Hong Kong and South Korea were down 2-4% as tension between US and China escalated. Markets in China, Japan and Thailand were closed on Monday for a holiday.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday said he believed that a “mistake" in China was the cause of the covid-19 pandemic. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said there was “a significant amount of evidence" that the new coronavirus emerged from a Chinese laboratory, but did not dispute US intelligence agencies’ conclusion that it was not man made. The Trump administration is “turbocharging" an initiative to remove global industrial supply chains from China as it weighs new tariffs to punish Beijing for its handling of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a Reuters report.

Analysts said the extension of the nationwide lockdown and fear that the economy and businesses will take longer to get back on track hit sentiment. Indian markets will continue to be driven by the global news flow and domestic earnings commentary.

Pankaj Bobade, head - Fundamental Research, Axis Securities, said, "Indian markets are positively correlated to US market movements. Last week, the markets had run up on expectations of an exit from the lockdown and a stimulus package for the economy, both of which didn’t happen. The lockdown was extended for two more weeks, though in a graded manner, while the stimulus package did not come through."

The disappointment on these fronts added to the negative sentiment. Escalation of tension between the US and China is also expected to dent sentiment in the near future, which would add to the pressure in markets, he added.

Meanwhile, India’s manufacturing activity slumped to a record low in April. The Nikkei manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for India, released on Monday, declined to 27.4 in April from 51.8 in March, recording the sharpest deterioration in business conditions since data analytics firm IHS Markit began recording the data 15 years ago.

Among sectors, except healthcare, which closed flat, all other indices ended with losses with banking, autos and metals being the top losers. Fitch Ratings on Thursday downgraded the viability rating of State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda (BoB) and Axis Bank by one notch each, citing the impact of covid-19 on the operating environment.

Indian stock markets have rallied around 14% in April after a big slump in the previous month. “The reward-risk balance for the Indian market has become less favourable after the sharp run-up in stock prices over the past three-four weeks. The price-value gap has closed in some stocks and is less clear in others given economic and earnings uncertainty," said Kotak Institutional Equities.

Stating that the Indian market’s valuations are less appealing than a few weeks ago, when the markets had feared the worst about the pandemic, analysts at Kotak Institutional Equities said they see little value in most consumer staples and pharmaceutical stocks after the recent sharp run-up.

Currently, Sensex and Nifty are at 16.59 and 15.81, respectively, one-year forward price to earnings, while that of MSCI Emerging Markets is at 13.67.

The Indian volatility index or VIX rallied 28.70% on Monday to close at 43.74, indicating a rise in fear among investors.

The Indian rupee fell 62 paise or 0.81% to close at 75.72 against the US dollar. The 10-year bond yield closed at 6.08, down 3 basis points.

