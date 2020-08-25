Stock markets hit 6-month high on global cues, GST exemptions

Indian markets surged to a six-month high on Monday and ended at the pre-covid level. Benchmark indices gained nearly 1% and closed at levels last seen on 27 February. The BSE Sensex ended at 38,799.08, gaining 364.36 points or 0.95%. The Nifty was at 11,466.45, up 94.85 points or 0.83%.

A rise in global peers supported Indian equities while sentiment was also boosted because of the government’s relaxation in goods and services tax (GST) compliance.

In the Asia Pacific region, markets in South Korea and Hong Kong gained more than 1% after Wall Street hit a new high despite lingering unease about a possible second wave of coronavirus infections but boosted by hopes of an early discovery of a vaccine. The Financial Times’ report saying that the administration of US President Donald Trump is considering bypassing normal US regulatory standards to fast-track an experimental coronavirus vaccine from the UK for use in the US ahead of the presidential election added strength to the vaccine hopes.

“Global cues helped the Indian market to close in positive territory with exceptional strength shown in US futures, Hong Kong and European markets," said Shrikant Chouhan, executive vice-president of equity technical research, Kotak Securities. Markets in India ignored the rising cases of infections and instead kept riding the momentum brought about by ample liquidity and expectations of a recovery, analysts said.

What also cheered investors is the announcement by the finance ministry that businesses with an annual turnover of up to ₹40 lakh are now GST exempt, adding that those with a turnover of up to ₹1.5 crore can opt for the composition scheme and pay only 1% tax. The ministry said the government has introduced relaxations to ease GST compliance burden during crisis.

“Most of the smaller businesses are facing severe liquidity problems and are struggling to conduct their businesses after the lockdown and a loss of all business activities. The government’s move to exempt this sizable chunk is a positive move and a step in the right direction to help out these smaller businesses," said Niranjan Hiranandani, president of Assocham and co-founder, Hiranandani group of companies. There is a sizable chunk of businesses with an annual turnover of below ₹40 lakh, he said.

Indian stock markets have rallied 50% from the lows touched in March, despite the economy struggling to cope with covid-19 led disruptions. Domestic equity markets have gained more than 3% so far in August on continued buying interest from foreign investors. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought $5.50 billion in equities in August, set to be the most in 17 months. Since May, they bought $10.38 billion, while so far this year, they bought $4.21 billion in equities.

The rupee on Monday ended at a five-month high against the US dollar, tracking domestic equity markets. Bond yields hit a three-month high after the Reserve Bank of India sold debt at higher-than-expected yields at Friday’s auction and amid a surge in inflation. The Indian currency closed at 74.32 a dollar, a level last seen on 18 March, from its previous close of 74.85. It gained 0.72%, the most since 2 July.

“With a grimmer outlook for both the US and Indian economies, USD/INR is likely to move in the range of 74 at the lower end of the spectrum to 76 at the higher end of the spectrum in the current week," said Vaqarjaved Khan, research analyst, Angel Broking Ltd.

The 10-year bond yield closed at 6.165%, a level last seen on 12 May, against the previous close of 6.088%.

nasrin.s@livemint.com

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated