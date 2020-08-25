Stock markets hit 6-month high on global cues, GST exemptions

In the Asia Pacific region, markets in South Korea and Hong Kong gained more than 1% after Wall Street hit a new high despite lingering unease about a possible second wave of coronavirus infections but boosted by hopes of an early discovery of a vaccine. The Financial Times’ report saying that the administration of US President Donald Trump is considering bypassing normal US regulatory standards to fast-track an experimental coronavirus vaccine from the UK for use in the US ahead of the presidential election added strength to the vaccine hopes.